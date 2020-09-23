 Skip to main content
Letter: Senate's bombshell report on Hunter Biden and Biden family corruption

The Senate's Homeland Security Committee, lead by Republicans, just released an investigative report saying that Obama administration officials “knew” that Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma was “problematic” and that it interfered “in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.” The report said Hunter Biden's firm made millions from their associations with the founder of Burisma while Joe Biden was Vice President and in charge of Ukraine policy. U.S. Treasury Department records showed “potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.” Hunter Biden “sent thousands of dollars” to individuals having links to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,” Senate investigators found millions of dollars in “questionable financial transactions” between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals. Other members of the Biden family “were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe.”

Sally Minnington

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

