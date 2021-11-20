Letter: Senator Cruz drills DHS Secretary Mayorkas in hearing

In a Senate hearing held on November 16, Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, questioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as to how many murderers, rapists and child molesters that DHS has released into the country. Mayorkas responded that he did not know of any. Which points to a major problem, our federal law enforcement and immigration data bases do not contain or interface with countries where hundreds of thousands of people entering undocumented are coming from. They in fact could be murderers, rapists or child molesters in their home country. Our data systems detect those people arrested and/or convicted of crimes in the U.S. When a person legally immigrates to the U.S., they fill out immigration documents, appear for an interview at a U.S. Embassy abroad, and criminal, terrorism, and other inquiries can be done on them with cooperation of the host country. THAT, is what Senator Cruz was getting at with Mayorkas, who in my opinion, is the worst DHS Secretary we have ever had.
Pamela Newsome
Northwest side
