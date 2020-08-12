You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Senator election
Letter: Senator election

RE: Letter of Aug. 3...Kelley strays from party script.

Seeing as how Martha McSally is in lock

Step with her mendacious mentor, and seeing as how she has nothing to offer but criticisms regarding Mark Kelly, and seeing as how Kelly shrugs off the criticism instead of retaliating...I would agree that he should not be running for senator.

He should have aimed much higher!

It's to late for 2020, but maybe 2024?

We need someone at the top who is not full of vengence.

David Hatch

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

