Letter: Senator Kelly Is Lowering Our Health Care Costs

Families across Arizona have faced exorbitant costs for health care and medicines. And with the prices of other necessities like gas and groceries rising, the last thing we need are excessively high health care costs too.
Senator Kelly has worked hard to lower health care costs for Arizonans. By voting for the American Rescue Plan, lower health insurance premiums have given more Arizonans access to affordable care. He is also fighting to bring down the cost of prescription drugs by giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices. Kelly supports a bill that would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month, ensuring that Arizonans with diabetes can afford the life-saving medicine.
We need our representatives to stand up to big Pharma and fight hard to bring down health care costs and make sure Arizona families can pay their bills and get the health care they need. Please join me in supporting Senator Kelly to do just that.
Bobbi Zimmer
Midtown
