Letter: Senator Kelly Looks After Us

Health care in this country is extraordinarily expensive, and emergency health care can be literally impossible to afford. When my neighbor was in an accident and was cared for by an out of network provider, the costs were insurmountable, and I hated the thought of that also happening to me.

But now people like me and my neighbor are protected from surprise billing costs. Senator Mark Kelly made the No Surprises Act a priority, which helps prevent people from being charged with exorbitant and unexpected medical bills.

Now, thanks in part to Sen. Kelly, patients are protected when they receive emergency care or scheduled treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks. He is the definition of a public servant, and it’s clear he has our best interests at heart.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

