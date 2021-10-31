Letter: senator krysten sinema

Let's hope the people of Arizona have the good sense to ensure that senator krysten sinema is note voted into office once again.
She and her comrade, joe manchin, have proved to be nothing more that anti-American with a stance of, "of the wealth and corporations, for the wealthy and corporations, by the wealthy and corporations, and middle finger to the middle and working people". The people of Arizona need to the door to sinema - respect begets respect and the antithesis is also true. And sinema has shown utter disrespect to the vast majority of American people.
David Robinson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.