Letter: Senator Kyrsten Sinema Needs to Work for the American People

Our government is not working for the American people. 76% of Americans supported the Covid relief bill, yet not a single Republican voted for it. They have used the filibuster to block almost all legislation. It is said that the Senate is where all good legislation goes to die.
Despite the divisions in this country, a majority of Americans, regardless of party, would like to see legislation passed on critical issues like affordable healthcare, drug prices, and college tuition. They want common sense reform on immigration, criminal justice, and gun laws. They want infrastructure improvements, jobs that pay a living wage, adequately funded public schools, and their voting rights protected.
To stop the gridlock the filibuster has to go. Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands in the way of achieving these reforms that Americans want. Contact her and tell her to support eliminating the filibuster so that our government can work for the people again.
Glenda Wood
Northwest side
