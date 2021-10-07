Letter: Senator Manchin and Sinema are the only adults in the room

Progressive Democrats are like kids in a candy store. They want everything in it and throw a tantrum if not getting it. Thankfully there are Senators Manchin and Sinema calling for some sanity. Manchin has labeled the Democrats' $3.5T spending spree as fiscal insanity. He is right. Sinema will not go along with that spending number either. But how much longer can they hold out under the pressure, intimidation and threats being made against them by Progressive Democrats? Democrats in Arizona are threatening to “primary” Sinema in 2024, she was just harassed by leftist activists while in a public bathroom. The Build Back Better bill contains 2400 pages of taxes, spending, expanding government social welfare programs and their inherent dependency. Pelosi said do not focus on the cost, but on what is in it. Democrats do not have a mandate to make transformational social change in America. There are 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans in the Senate, and Democrats hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
