Letter: Senator Mark Kelly
I'm seeing Senator Mark Kelly's media ads lately. Here's an open plea for help. DO NOT RUN for re-election Senator Kelly. You've done enough damage to us, and the country, already.

Kelly Sherwin

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

