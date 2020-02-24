Letter: Senator McSally and the Gadarene Swine

Years ago I read an adage called the “Gadarene Swine Law,” attributed to the Air Force: “The fact that one is flying in formation does not necessarily mean that one is flying in the right direction.”
For those who forget, the Gadarene swine, infected by “unclean spirits,” plunged headlong over a cliff and into the sea, with inevitable results for them and dire economic consequences for their handlers [Mark 5:11-15].
Take heed, fighter-pilot McSally, and correct your course.
Of course, there is a vast difference between those who thump / display / wave scriptures of whatever tradition, and those who actually read them: “Love God, . . . love your neighbor as yourself” [Matthew 22:37-39 – Jesus quotes ancient Hebrew texts].
Or, directly from Hebrew scriptures, “Do justice, love mercy, walk humbly with your God” [Micah 6:8]. Thank you, humble Senator Mitt Romney, for keeping faith.
Ila Abernathy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.