Letter: Senator McSally should see to People's interest in Impeachment Trial

As the Senate trial for the Impeachment of President Donald Trump draws near, I sincerely hope that Senator Martha McSally helps ensure a full examination of this trial by requiring witnesses, such as former NSA head John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify. I spent countless hours in the hot, summer Tucson sun walking from door to door advocating for Senator McSally when she ran for Senator Flake’s seat nearly two years ago. I was enamored when she was nominated by Governor Ducey to take my personal hero's, the late Senator John McCain’s Senate seat. At the time, I could imagine no better candidate to follow Senator McCain. Despite all this, I am more than happy to throw my entire support and voluntary campaigning efforts to Mark Kelly, should Senator McSally unquestionably protect President Trump and seek to dismiss the Senate case as quickly as possible without allowing for any evidence or witnesses.
Bradley Zynda
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.