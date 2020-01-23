Letter: Senator McSally
Letter: Senator McSally

Several letter writers have commented on Sen. Martha McSally calling a reporter a "liberal hack" and that she has capitalized on it.

A definition of "illiberal" is a closed mind. Seems fair to consider Sen. Martha McSally as an "Illiberal Groupie." Of course, that also describes the vast majority of the Republican senators who have refused to keep open minds on the clearly impeachable and unprecedented behavior of the POTUS.

Stuart Ulanoff

Oro Valley

