Letter: Senator McSallys lack of position on Bureau of Land Management Director

The withdrawal of William Perry Pendley’s nomination to become the Director of the Bureau of Land Management was great news for outdoor enthusiasts. Yet, he is still serving as the interim director. Senators from across the country have called for his removal. However, there is one Senator that continues to remain silent about William Perry Pendley: Martha McSally.
Pendley was an controversial pick because of his conflict as a former oil industry attorney and his calls for the federal government to sell off public lands. Given the fact that it is the Senate’s job to confirm his nomination, it would only be fair that McSally share that position with Arizona voters.
Regardless of your political party or views on public lands management, this is unacceptable. The BLM needs to be led by a director who is confirmed by the Senate. One that has been vetted through a normal confirmation process and gives Senators and citizens the ability to see where they stand on agency issues.
Nate Rees
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!