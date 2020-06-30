Letter: Senator McSally's TV Commercial

Senator McSally is Right - "China Controls Our Supply of Medicines." In that commercial, Senator McSally goes on to say that she will bring those pharmaceuticals back to the United States. It sounds like a great idea until you begin to dig deeper. According to Christopher Priest, the assistant director of TRICARE, which provides healthcare and prescription drugs to the military, "The US system is based on finding the supplier with the lowest costs." Right now, that supplier is China, where there is little oversight as to purity and quality. But, if cost is the driving factor, how will Senate Bill 3432, which Senator McSally is co-sponsoring, address this issue? (As we well know, most things made in America cost more than products imported from other countries). So, how will pharmaceuticals be any different? These are questions that Senator McSally needs to answer as the import of Chinese medicines has become a hallmark of her re-election campaign.
Ginny Williams
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
