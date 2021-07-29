 Skip to main content
Letter: Senator Mitch McConnell
Letter: Senator Mitch McConnell

Senator Mitch McConnell, minority leader, was asked if he had watched the testimony of four police officers about the January 6 affair. He gave a flippant response that he had a job to do and it was in the Senate. Then he snickered at his cleverness in standing off that reporter. Do you think America is not your job, Senator? Do you think the United States is not your job, Senator? Do you think your country is too much trouble to bother with, Senator? Do you think you would have that job if this country was not here, Senator? Do you think Donald Trump would keep you around if he took control of the country, Senator? Have you heard what he says about you, Senator? When you are impressed with your own wit, you do have a job to do, and you need to get on with it. America is your job. Senator.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

