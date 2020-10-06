Letter: Senator Paul to refer Biden family corruption case to USDOJ for criminal investigation

Senator Paul R-KY will refer for criminal investigation to the USDOJ a jaw dropping report by the Senate's Homeland Security Committee that shows $millions in suspicious financial transactions from foreign persons in Ukraine, Russia and China going to Hunter Biden and family members James and Sarah Biden. What professional skill sets did these people have to receive so much money? Answer, Joe was the Vice President! In August 2019, Politico did a story, "Over his decades in office, "Middle-Class Joe’s’ family fortunes have closely tracked his political career." An article about Hunter and James capitalizing on Joe's name and positions in doing various financial schemes. Joe is either so dumb as to not know of his family's years of corruption or he turned a blind eye to it. Either should disqualify him from being President. The Democrat news media says all this is "old news." Would they say the same if it involved Trump and his family? No! This all needs to be investigated by federal prosecutors.
Gusher Adams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!