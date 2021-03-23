Letter: Senator Rick Scott good company for Ducey

It seemed fitting that FL Senator RIck Scott joined our Governor Ducey at the border. Scott is a master at turning any one else's problem into his own gain. You may recall when he was CEO of Columbia/HCA health insurance company they were fined 1.7 Billion dollars for Medicare fraud - the largest Medicare fraud case in the country. When asked to testify this CEO took the 5th Amendment 75 times. 75 times he took the 5th lest he incriminate himself in this criminal enterprise. Great role model for modest Ducey. This fits well with our Governor's stated goal to overturn the will of the people of Arizona in protecting some wealthy earners from paying their fair share to support education in Arizona. What a pair! Shall we expect to see him follow Scott’s path to the Senate?
Michael Judd
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.