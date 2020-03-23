Letter: Senator Schumer What's Going On?

It occurred to me while watching Senator Schumer pontificate away on the Senate floor bemoaning how delinquent the Administration has been in this unprecedented pandemic, where was he two months ago with putting forth his wisdom on crisis planning? As I recall he was occupied threatening the Supreme Court or telling us all what a reprobate our President is. I didn’t hear any ideas on how we could improve America. In today’s crisis we all need to pull together, in a positive direction.
Donald Flood
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.