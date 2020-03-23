Letter: Senator Schumer What's Going On?
View Comments

Letter: Senator Schumer What's Going On?

It occurred to me while watching Senator Schumer pontificate away on the Senate floor bemoaning how delinquent the Administration has been in this unprecedented pandemic, where was he two months ago with putting forth his wisdom on crisis planning? As I recall he was occupied threatening the Supreme Court or telling us all what a reprobate our President is. I didn’t hear any ideas on how we could improve America. In today’s crisis we all need to pull together, in a positive direction.

Donald Flood

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News