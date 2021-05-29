Letter: Senator Sinema and the filibuster

Dear Senator Sinema,
Your words and actions have characterized you as a Demopublican. Today, this is not a good thing. Our nation had it's reputation and accomplishments gutted for four years by a Republican administration and Congress devoted to acquiring power no matter the cost. For our country to survive as we dream and desire it to be, we must begin actions to repair as much of the damage as possible prior to the mid-term elections. The filibuster stands in the way of accomplishing any real progress. This is not the time to claim allegiance to bipartisanship, it is the time to show yourself as one who cares enough to be bold and stand up for a nation on the edge of disaster.
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
