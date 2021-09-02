 Skip to main content
Letter: Senator Sinema and Voting Rights
Letter: Senator Sinema and Voting Rights

Senator Sinema: Thanks for the good work on the Infrastructure Bill. Great job! Now on to the next challenge: Voting Rights. As you know many states have or will pass laws that will allow gerrymandering that will discriminate against minorities and favor white people. I know you have said that you are in favor of the For The People Act. That is not enough. As you know, the filibuster renders your “support” of this bill meaningless. You know full well that it will not pass because 100 percent of Republicans are against it. It now appears that your public position is simply a convenient political stance. If you sincerely believe in fair voting for all then there is only one conclusion: You must agree to a carve out from the filibuster for this crucial For The People Act. Will you?

Donald Brown

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

