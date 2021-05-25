Letter: SENATOR SINEMA: END THE FILIBUSTER

The pretense by Arizona Republicans about the integrity of our elections is well founded. However, the danger is BECAUSE of the Big Lie. Arizona's results were twice verified, were certified by our Secretary of State and approved by our Governor. Republicans across America are not misguided naïve followers of Trump. They are calculating, well-funded, and determined that never again shall a Democrat win the White House – or other legislature – if they can prevent it. In Arizona bills are making it harder to vote by mail, kicking people off the early voting rolls, shortening the early voting periods, disallowing any post-election correction of early ballot omissions, gerrymandering election districts, and more.
The antidote to this is for progressives to be as diligent and organized as those threatened by a broad-based electorate and to pass the For the People bill in Congress (HR 1). Republicans are vowing to use the filibuster to prevent its passage. Senator Sinema: please see that it is now time to end the filibuster!
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.