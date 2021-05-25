 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SENATOR SINEMA: END THE FILIBUSTER
View Comments

Letter: SENATOR SINEMA: END THE FILIBUSTER

  • Comments

The pretense by Arizona Republicans about the integrity of our elections is well founded. However, the danger is BECAUSE of the Big Lie. Arizona's results were twice verified, were certified by our Secretary of State and approved by our Governor. Republicans across America are not misguided naïve followers of Trump. They are calculating, well-funded, and determined that never again shall a Democrat win the White House – or other legislature – if they can prevent it. In Arizona bills are making it harder to vote by mail, kicking people off the early voting rolls, shortening the early voting periods, disallowing any post-election correction of early ballot omissions, gerrymandering election districts, and more.

The antidote to this is for progressives to be as diligent and organized as those threatened by a broad-based electorate and to pass the For the People bill in Congress (HR 1). Republicans are vowing to use the filibuster to prevent its passage. Senator Sinema: please see that it is now time to end the filibuster!

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News