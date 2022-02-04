Letter: Senator Sinema has really helped Arizona

The President is failing. The pull out of Afghanistan, the border fiasco, mismanaging the message driving petroleum pricing upwards, misreading the economy driving higher inflation, etc. etc. The list goes on.
And then attempting to make political hay by grandstanding on voting rights legislation that is problematical at best. Sometimes its difficult to make a silk purse out of a pigs ear! Everyone supports voting rights or should, but most people also support proof that you are who you are and qualified to vote. Senator Sinema is responsible more than anyone giving the President the most important legislative victory of his term with passage of the bi-partisan infrastructure bill. He ought to be thanking her profusely for leading the battle for passage which will greatly contribute to Arizona’s economy and infrastructure. High speed internet, safer and better roads, along with rebuilding our public facilities will actually build things back better!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.