 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator Sinema has really helped Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Senator Sinema has really helped Arizona

  • Comments

The President is failing. The pull out of Afghanistan, the border fiasco, mismanaging the message driving petroleum pricing upwards, misreading the economy driving higher inflation, etc. etc. The list goes on.

And then attempting to make political hay by grandstanding on voting rights legislation that is problematical at best. Sometimes its difficult to make a silk purse out of a pigs ear! Everyone supports voting rights or should, but most people also support proof that you are who you are and qualified to vote. Senator Sinema is responsible more than anyone giving the President the most important legislative victory of his term with passage of the bi-partisan infrastructure bill. He ought to be thanking her profusely for leading the battle for passage which will greatly contribute to Arizona’s economy and infrastructure. High speed internet, safer and better roads, along with rebuilding our public facilities will actually build things back better!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating suga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News