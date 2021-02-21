Letter: Senator Sinema: Have a Heart for essential Workers

I am disappointed in our Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, who is bull horning her opposition to an increase in the minimum of wage in the current COVID Relief Bill. Senator Sinema appears to be turning a blind and indifferent eye to the plight of low wage essential workers. Puzzling, since the rest of America has had their consciousness raised about how these previously unnoticed workers, now risking their own health and wellbeing, have kept our country from grinding to a halt. COVID pandemic, for empathic Americans, has focused our attention on these previously invisible poverty level essential workers so critical to our communities. Over a decade has passed, July 24, 2009, since the minimum wage was raised to $7.25 per hour. For decades to come, there may not be another nationwide teaching moment revealing justified and deserved need for a national living wage. In this moment, the country knows our dependence on our financially struggling fellow citizens. Seize this moment Senator Sinema: Millions of essential workers are depending on you.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.