 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator Sinema: Have a Heart for essential Workers
View Comments

Letter: Senator Sinema: Have a Heart for essential Workers

  • Comments

I am disappointed in our Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, who is bull horning her opposition to an increase in the minimum of wage in the current COVID Relief Bill. Senator Sinema appears to be turning a blind and indifferent eye to the plight of low wage essential workers. Puzzling, since the rest of America has had their consciousness raised about how these previously unnoticed workers, now risking their own health and wellbeing, have kept our country from grinding to a halt. COVID pandemic, for empathic Americans, has focused our attention on these previously invisible poverty level essential workers so critical to our communities. Over a decade has passed, July 24, 2009, since the minimum wage was raised to $7.25 per hour. For decades to come, there may not be another nationwide teaching moment revealing justified and deserved need for a national living wage. In this moment, the country knows our dependence on our financially struggling fellow citizens. Seize this moment Senator Sinema: Millions of essential workers are depending on you.

Glenn Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News