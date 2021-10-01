 Skip to main content
Letter: Senator Sinema insults Arizona and the nation
We finally concluded the ninjas' fraudit and now we have Senator Sinema to thank for insulting the Arizona voters who sent her to Washington. Let me be clear: I consider myself a diehard Democrat. Nothing pleased me more than finally electing two Democratic U.S. Senators and a Democratic President of the U.S. But Senator Sinema seems to think she can do what she wants without answering to the public. When asked today "where she is" on the hugely contentious reconciliation bill with a critical vote pending, she answered, "I'm in the Senate". When the reporter persisted and rephrased the question, Sinema mocked him even further by stating, "Clearly I'm in the front of the elevator". By mocking people who are attempting to understand her positions on policies, she mocks all of us.

Arizona deserves better than a rogue freshman Senator who refuses to be held accountable.

Laura Franklin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

