Letter: Senator Sinema is Failing to Protect Our Democracy

I regret voting for Sen. Sinema. She has proven herself wholly ignorant and unworthy of the historic, critical role of a Senator in this perilous juncture of the potential demise of our Republic. Her curtsy in the hallowed Senate chamber is emblematic of her ongoing flighty unawareness of the immense power with which she is entrusted. Sinema’s opposition to lifting the filibuster to ensure passage of critical federal voting rights legislation could well be her nail alongside Trump’s nail in the coffin of our participatory government “of the people.” The GOP have clearly demonstrated that they intend to suppress Democrat votes and erect a Trump dictatorship. If Sinema does not wakeup from her flighty infatuation with her political celebrity, her legacy will be one of political incompetence wherein her obliviousness facilitated building a throne for Trump where liberty once stood.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.