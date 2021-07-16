 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator Sinema is Failing to Protect Our Democracy
View Comments

Letter: Senator Sinema is Failing to Protect Our Democracy

  • Comments

I regret voting for Sen. Sinema. She has proven herself wholly ignorant and unworthy of the historic, critical role of a Senator in this perilous juncture of the potential demise of our Republic. Her curtsy in the hallowed Senate chamber is emblematic of her ongoing flighty unawareness of the immense power with which she is entrusted. Sinema’s opposition to lifting the filibuster to ensure passage of critical federal voting rights legislation could well be her nail alongside Trump’s nail in the coffin of our participatory government “of the people.” The GOP have clearly demonstrated that they intend to suppress Democrat votes and erect a Trump dictatorship. If Sinema does not wakeup from her flighty infatuation with her political celebrity, her legacy will be one of political incompetence wherein her obliviousness facilitated building a throne for Trump where liberty once stood.

Glenn Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News