Letter: Senator Sinema is Proof Of "Bipartisanship Working" WHERE?
Letter: Senator Sinema is Proof Of "Bipartisanship Working" WHERE?

Senator Sinema:

I could almost live with the fact that you won't abolish or modify the filibuster but for god sakes stop making the Democrats who voted for you look like total idiots with statements like "I'm proof bipartisanship is working" please do tell me WHERE? PLUTO? Even joe biden quietly took an aim at your voting record with Republicans not Democrats. Your voting record is with the wrong side. Yes you came through on covid19 but you haven't come through on other critical democrat priorities the 15 minimum wage or how about just speaking up against these 14 states making it harder to vote? So again stop making us look silly and dumb fast!

Todd Simmons

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

