Letter: Senator Sinema is wrong about the filibuster

Senator Kyrsten Sinema is continuing to support the use of the filibuster in the US Senate to block legislation that would protect our right to vote, and ensure the integrity of our elections. She claims to support the legislation, but says - as reported in today's Star - that the filibuster was 'created as a tool to bring together members of different parties to find compromise', but she is wrong about that.
The filibuster is the result of parliamentary procedure error made by Aaron Burr that resulted in the lack of a way to end Senate debate (1, 2). It was not 'created to do' anything, it has been used, and sometimes suspended, by both parties over the years for both good and bad reasons (2). Historians have noted that the filibuster has been a key strategy used by white minorities to block civil rights legislation (3).
The Senator's allegiance to the filibuster, rather than to protecting our right to vote and election integrity, is not just incoherent - it's sinister.
Amy Fountain
Southwest side
