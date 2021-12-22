Letter: Senator Sinema keep our democracy

Senator Sinema, I am writing out of fear for our democracy and voting rights in our country. I urge you to support a carve-out on the filibuster to allow for passage of the two voting rights acts before the Senate. The time is quickly running out for passage of these bills that support the rights of people to vote under our Constitution. My father and the fathers of hundreds of thousands of Americans landed on the beach in Normandy on D-Day. They fought off autocracy to restore liberty and democracy to the people of Europe. I can't let his fear and bravery go unrecognized and honored. Without voting rights we will lose our democracy.
When Benjamin Franklin was asked after a session of the Constitutional Convention, "What kind of a government have you given us?" he replied, "A republic, if you can keep it." Senator, I hope you won't have to look back and say, I did not help keep our democracy when I had the chance.
Frank Hagel
SaddleBrooke
