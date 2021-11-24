Letter: senator Sinema&Manchin

what can we do as the democratic party to win one for the people?
With Senators Senima and Manchin obstructing our progress how will we ever win? Sinema is being bought off by the drug companies and Manchin is dumber than a rock about economics. We are already in the hole by $ 2.7 trillion that will be added to the debt of almost $29 trillion this year and continue to be added from now on. Bidens, Build Back Better bill would be investing in America and the future a sum of $350 billion per year or whatever the final sum turns out to be. How can 2 so misguided individuals sandbag the future of America? I have written to both senators to no avail.I will never live to see how it turns out. I am a democrat. Why cant the Democrats be more unified like the Republicans? We seem to be the party of scrambled eggs. Why do we continue to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
Charles Blackstock
Southwest side
