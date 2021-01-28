Letter: Senator Sinema need to support Dems

How dare Sen. Sinema give McConnell her assurance that she would not vote to kill the filibuster! That heinous cretin has done more to destroy the Senate and our democracy than any senator in history. That the Senator would side with him on his continued obstruction and vile agenda is beyond appalling.
Sen. Sinema was sent to DC to help her constituents as a Democrat, not as a fake Dem who only pretends to stand for our values just to get elected.
She was just marginally better than McSally (as her record of voting with Rs in the House showed) and only got my vote because of that. Continue siding with Rs intent on a power grab and, believe me, I and many others will not make the same mistake twice.
I urge Sen. Sinema to do the job we sent her there to do! Stop sucking up to Rs or we will see her to the door just like we did her predecessor.
Dana Kidder
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.