Letter: Senator Sinema Needs to Act Like a Responsible Senator

Our country needs effective senators and house members. Senator Sinema's obstructionist, non-communicative behavior is damaging to our country. Senators carry a special responsibility to rise above the noise and cooperatively sort out what is best for the country. Some might say her current refusal to state where she stands indicates she is adopting a position of strength. My opinion is that she does not know where she stands for lack of expertise, study, knowledge and experience.
Stating her position as, "I'm standing in front of the elevator" is sickening. Her behavior causes people to lose faith in government. If that's her desired legacy, she should share that in the next election.
I would hope to never say this to a United States Senator, but it's time she quits playing childish games and grows up into the type of leader we thought we were electing. I hope she will show us that she is better than her current behavior.
Frank Hagel
SaddleBrooke
