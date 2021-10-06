Letter: Senator Sinema Representing ALL Arizonans

Sally Reed, like many critics of Senator Sinema, says the Senator is a a roadblock standing in the way of President Biden's agenda. What Ms. Reed and her cohorts and the Biden administration fail to accept is that this administration did not receive a mandate to implement the progressive-socialist agenda of the far left. Biden campaigned as a moderate, but we have seen in only eight months in office that he has adopted the Sanders-Warren agenda contrary to his campaign promises. Most citizens-when they understand what he is proposing-reject his agenda. Senator Sinema knows and realizes it, and she's representing the views of all Arizonans unlike our other senator who just does what Chuck Schumer tells him. You've got my vote Senator Sinema. Keep it up!
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.