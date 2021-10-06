 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator Sinema Representing ALL Arizonans
View Comments

Letter: Senator Sinema Representing ALL Arizonans

  • Comments

Sally Reed, like many critics of Senator Sinema, says the Senator is a a roadblock standing in the way of President Biden's agenda. What Ms. Reed and her cohorts and the Biden administration fail to accept is that this administration did not receive a mandate to implement the progressive-socialist agenda of the far left. Biden campaigned as a moderate, but we have seen in only eight months in office that he has adopted the Sanders-Warren agenda contrary to his campaign promises. Most citizens-when they understand what he is proposing-reject his agenda. Senator Sinema knows and realizes it, and she's representing the views of all Arizonans unlike our other senator who just does what Chuck Schumer tells him. You've got my vote Senator Sinema. Keep it up!

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News