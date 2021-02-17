 Skip to main content
Letter: Senator Sinema’s Ethics and Professionalism are a Model
Senator Sinema displayed outstanding ethics and professionalism in her role as a juror in the impeachment trial of our former president. Prior to hearing all the evidence and arguments presented at the trial, Senator Sinema refrained from making any public statement and from responding to any media inquiries regarding how she would vote. She took her role as a juror seriously, enhanced due process for the accused, and provided the appropriate dignity and seriousness to the judicial process in the Senate by not pre-judging the case. She is to be commended for her ethics, professionalism, and dedication to the Rule of Law. Brava Senator!

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

