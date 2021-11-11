 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator Sinema Should Support Democracy
View Comments

Letter: Senator Sinema Should Support Democracy

  • Comments

Legislatures in a number of states have passed anti-democracy laws that allow election results to be managed in order to overturn the will of the people. These laws also make it more difficult for citizens to vote. Passage by Congress of the Freedom to Vote Act and/or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would prevent these states from undermining our democracy. However, Republican Senators are using the filibuster rule to block these pro-democracy federal laws. Senator Kyrsten Sinema should discontinue her support of the filibuster or, at least, support allowing voting rights bills to be approved by a simple majority. Similar exceptions ("carve outs") to the filibuster rule are used by the Senate for other measures, such as confirmation of federal judges. This is a democracy vs. autocracy issue, not a liberal vs. conservative issue.

Paul Marion

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News