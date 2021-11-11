Letter: Senator Sinema Should Support Democracy

Legislatures in a number of states have passed anti-democracy laws that allow election results to be managed in order to overturn the will of the people. These laws also make it more difficult for citizens to vote. Passage by Congress of the Freedom to Vote Act and/or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would prevent these states from undermining our democracy. However, Republican Senators are using the filibuster rule to block these pro-democracy federal laws. Senator Kyrsten Sinema should discontinue her support of the filibuster or, at least, support allowing voting rights bills to be approved by a simple majority. Similar exceptions ("carve outs") to the filibuster rule are used by the Senate for other measures, such as confirmation of federal judges. This is a democracy vs. autocracy issue, not a liberal vs. conservative issue.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.