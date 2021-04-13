 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator Sinema Support for ALL Constituents
View Comments

Letter: Senator Sinema Support for ALL Constituents

  • Comments

Senator – Your job (in my view) is to find ways to assure that all American citizens are able to vote without having to encounter barriers. If it is necessary to go to extremes to do that part of your job, then supporting your fellow DEM and IND legislators in eliminating Republican obstructions is extremely important, particularly if you desire the support of me and others of my ilk (IND and conservative DEMs).

Yes, eliminating the filibuster is contentious. However, if it is critical that you help to make it happen, then do it! By doing so, you will help buy the time needed for changing public opinion - at levels high enough to force the Republican party to be more in tune with the significant number of the party’s constituents who desire it. When that happens, other options can be considered.

Terris N Teale

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News