Letter: Senator Sinema Support for ALL Constituents

Senator – Your job (in my view) is to find ways to assure that all American citizens are able to vote without having to encounter barriers. If it is necessary to go to extremes to do that part of your job, then supporting your fellow DEM and IND legislators in eliminating Republican obstructions is extremely important, particularly if you desire the support of me and others of my ilk (IND and conservative DEMs).
Yes, eliminating the filibuster is contentious. However, if it is critical that you help to make it happen, then do it! By doing so, you will help buy the time needed for changing public opinion - at levels high enough to force the Republican party to be more in tune with the significant number of the party’s constituents who desire it. When that happens, other options can be considered.
Terris N Teale
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.