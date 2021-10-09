 Skip to main content
Letter: Senator Sinema
Letter: Senator Sinema

Self-proclaimed Democrats continue threatening Sen. Kyrsten Sinema regarding her position on their $3.5 trillion House bill. As a registered Independent, I think Democrats should be careful. Independents nationwide and here in Arizona are running from Biden for his failures on the border, Afghanistan, inflation, covid messaging and more.

I appreciate the independence of Sen. Sinema, and her willingness to stand by her beliefs. I don’t agree with all of her positions, but it’s refreshing to see a politician able to recognize there are limits to what entitlements government should be responsible for providing.

Cradle to grave reliance on big government is not only harmful to the psyche of the U.S. and our workforce, or lack thereof, it is fiscally unsustainable. Sen. Sinema’s standing has only grown stronger, as her appeal to Independents and moderate Republicans has been reinforced. Without her, the Republicans will look good.

Mike Davis

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

