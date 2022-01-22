Letter: Senator Sinema's Choice

Senator Sinema faced a tough choice with her vote on the Freedom to Vote Act. She could either change the Senate filibuster to save democracy, or she could change Democracy to save the filibuster. She chose to save the filibuster. Consequently, Republicans in the Senate can continue to block efforts to make billionaires pay a fair share of taxes, reduce the cost of drugs, expand Medicare and Medicaid, provide child care assistance, among so many other actions proposed by the Biden Administration. Also, States politically controlled by Republicans, such as Georgia, Texas and Arizona, can criminalize giving water to people standing in long voting lines, disenfranchise people of color, make voting harder, give partisan state legislatures the power designate election outcomes regardless of the vote tally, plus so much more. Senate Minority Leader McConnell says Senator Sinema made a brave decision in choosing to save the filibuster. And with that, I think he gave her a campaign slogan for reelection in 2024. VOTE SINEMA - SHE SAVED THE FILIBUSTER.
Pat Choate
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.