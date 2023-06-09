Kyrsten Sinema is no friend of Arizonans. As evidenced by her recent vote when she sided with all 49 Senate Republicans to block President Biden’s student debt relief plan, which would have provided relief to an estimated 16 million people, including 300,000 students in Arizona, the Senator has again shown her true colors when it comes to doing what is best for our State's residents. In a statement prior to the vote, she described the President’s plan as being “fueled by politics and not reality [and] creates false expectations and undermines the students’ economic certainty.” I would urge the 300,000 students, families and friends who are the butt of the Sinema’s cynical action to mobilize … and mobilize now … in removing her from office if, and when, she runs for re-election in 2024. By uniting like-minded voices across the State we can collectively give the Senator a true taste of reality by telling her - once and for all - “goodbye.”