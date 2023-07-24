The United States Marine Corps is now without a Commandant for the first time in over 150 years. Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville's Senate confirmation hold on three and four star officer promotions has created a backlog of 250 promotions for senior leadership positions. Senator Tuberville is trying to reverse the Department of Defense policy of paid per diem and travel expenses for servicewomen and the wives of servicemen to access abortion services in states that provide these reproductive healthcare services. DOD policy does NOT pay for an abortion, period.

However, it is totally UNFAIR to tell servicewomen and the wives of servicemen that they can NOT have an abortion procedure because they are stationed in a red conservative state that bans abortions. Servicewomen and the wives of servicemen have to follow the orders to move where they are told to move. Senator Tuberville's reckless unpatiotic hold on senior military promotions undermines our military readiness while aiding our adversaries in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Kyle Stoutenburg

Sierra Vista