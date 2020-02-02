Letter: Senators McSally and Sinema

Many letters recently from Democrats about our Arizona Senator, Martha McSally. Comments include: GOP Senators have no open mind. GOP Senators tow the party line. She has no interest in hearing evidence and is corrupt. She must do the right thing, (which is what we Dems say she should do). She took an oath to be fair and impartial (when it comes to what we want). Voting against witnesses makes her as guilty as Trump. She represents every Arizonan, but she should do what we Democrats say. She can forget re-election if she doesn't do what we say, (even though we would never vote for her). Oh, and Senator Krysten Sinema should be censured for being fair and impartial.
We all get to choose which party we want to be affiliated with. Why must they be separated into "right and wrong"? They should just be labeled a "choice."
S. K. VanDaele
Northwest side
