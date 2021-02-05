Letter: Senators need to stop misrepresenting the constitution

Miriam Webster defines impeachment: “to charge with a crime or misdemeanor; specifically: to charge (a public official) before a competent tribunal with misconduct in office.”
The House charged Trump with a high crime that occurred while holding the office of President of the United States. The Senate is responsible to “try all impeachments.”
Removal from office is one of TWO possible CONSEQUENCES if found guilty. Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 states: “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States--”.
As the crime charged was committed while in office, being out of office after the crime occurred does not remove the Constitutional requirement for Senate trial, though it removes the requirement of Article I Section 3 ¶ 6 for the Chief Justice to preside. Senators, judge the charges.
Dorothy Johnson
Midtown
