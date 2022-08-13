 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Senators Sinema and Kelly: Protect Health, Protect Immigrants in Inflation Reduction Act

Dear Editor,

The Senate will soon vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which will increase healthcare security. This bill is needed now more than ever, but some Senators plan to add unrelated anti-immigrant amendments to it.

I work in a hospital near the border where we often care for injured migrants seeking safety in the U.S. We repeatedly see the fallout of border policies that force vulnerable people into risky situations to try to save their lives. We also provide healthcare for Arizonans, many of whom struggle to pay for their care—even with health insurance.

With some harmful amendments, the Senate will pit these two vulnerable communities against one another. How cruel.

My faith calls me to care for the vulnerable; I urge Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to do the same. Don’t derail the Inflation Reduction Act with anti-immigrant amendments. Pass a clean budget and help us all get back on our feet.

Sincerely,

Sister Margaret McBride, MPA, BSN, RN

Sisters of Mercy

Margaret McBride

Arivaca

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

