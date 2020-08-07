Letter: Senators, Walk in Americans' sandals

After 11 weeks lollygagging, Mitch McConnell is dealing somewhat with helping millions who are out of rent, health and wage luck. Let’s experiment with Republican Senators: Survive on $200 a week for the next months of COVID, like you want for Americans. Do it, especially if you dare take any part of August recess while hundreds of ignored House bills, which could help the nation, wait your attention.
Ready Senators? $800 a month: First, $600 Cobra payments. Otherwise no insurance. Pretty risky going without, agreed? Next, pesky utilities, including a necessary phone for emergencies and job hunting, if you’re risking it. (Since little is open, maybe essential work. Meat packing? Cleaning hospitals?) Now food. Oh-oh. No rent money so you’re homeless because of no rental assistance. Oh well, mark off utilities expenses, except phone.
Now where to store evicted stuff; where to sleep in a pandemic. No fair camping in congressional offices. You get to live like much of America. Like it?
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
