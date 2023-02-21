I read the letter in the paper about sending A-10s to Ukraine and I couldn't agree more. It is the perfect tool for the job,designed to take out invading troops and tanks..

They have been around since Viet Nam and the Air Force has been talking about replacing them for decades. They haven't because they don't have a plane that does the task as well as the A-10.

They are upgraded and battle tested and we have lots of them. They would probably need fighter jets to protect them which could cause other complications but definitely would speed up the end of the war.

We need to start training pilots for the spring offensive now. A pilot could stay at my house. Maybe Martha McSally could give them some lessons.

Robert McNeil

Midtown