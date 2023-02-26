Sending A-10s to Ukraine is not the easy answer to help turn the tide of the war. Our past success with the A-10 rested on the foundation of air superiority. We ruled the skies which allowed the A-10 to operate without the threat from adversarial aircraft. Ukraine does not have air superiority. The slow, essentially defenseless, A-10 would become a quick casualty of many Russian fighter pilots.

The second major issue is pilot training. Will we send US pilots? Hardly. Today, it takes at least two years to train a combat ready fighter pilot and, at the very least, another year of seasoning to be effective. Who will train these pilots? Our short-staffed cadre here at DM? Solving these immense hurdles still doesn’t account for maintenance and the massive logistics supply train requirements to support the deployment.

Without air superiority, a trained pilot force, and other requirements too many to list, sending A-10s to Ukraine is short sighted and wasteful.

Blaine Jones

Foothills