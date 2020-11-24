Letter: Send in the Clowns

SEND IN THE CLOWNS…
Really! We are supposed to listen to Rudy Giuliani spew fraudulent and hypothetical accusations supporting his unfounded false election claims. All the while watching a black line trickle down his cheek, obviously an attempt to keep the also fraudulent black hair to improve his “youthful” appearance. At the very least Donald could lend him his hair guru. Oh, he can afford his own? He’s being paid how much?
Bernice Christian
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!