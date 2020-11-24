 Skip to main content
Letter: Send in the Clowns
Really! We are supposed to listen to Rudy Giuliani spew fraudulent and hypothetical accusations supporting his unfounded false election claims. All the while watching a black line trickle down his cheek, obviously an attempt to keep the also fraudulent black hair to improve his “youthful” appearance. At the very least Donald could lend him his hair guru. Oh, he can afford his own? He’s being paid how much?

Bernice Christian

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

