Letter: Senior Citizens

Who are you voting for? Nancy has introduced a bill that establishes a committee with the power to remove a President under the 25th Amendment. She said it is not intended to remove Trump. Then who? Could it be intended to remove Biden and establish a Harris/Pelosi Administration?
Did Nancy Pelosi have prior knowledge of what Biden family business associate Tony Bobulinski has to say about Joe Biden’s knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with foreign governments? Tony Bobulinski said that 10% of the Biden family’s business activities is to be set aside for the “Big Guy” and it was his understanding that Joe Biden, is the “Big Guy”. He also said Hunter Biden had arranged access for his foreign government associates with Joe Biden. Tony Bobulinski has turned over his electronic devices containing the emails and conversations which verify this information to the FBI who interviewed him. STRANGE, there is no media coverage.
When voting think what a “Harris/Pelosi” administration would do “to you”....
Salvatore Castronovo
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
