Letter: senior living

I've noticed that when you approach the so called senior years, There are certain things that become obvious.
your importance to society loses value and you find yourself getting overlooked in this to big to fail environment.
Although we still have the same needs as someone younger, the ability to make changes required to maintain
a standard of living in some cases is not available. We have in most cases a fixed income and when inflation caused by something like this pandemic comes along we are required to decide "what do we need to give up? Is this medication really needed to stay healthy? You learned years ago what foods to buy because they will go a long way. I remember having beans and hot dogs at least 4 days a week and on Friday it was beanie weenies. This is what you learn along the way to old age.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.