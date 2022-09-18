Letter: Seniors get relief from high Rx prices with Inflation Reduction Act

I've had asthma since I was 17 months old and I’ve been hospitalized 22 times because of it. If it wasn't for prescription drugs, I wouldn't be here. But the cost of these lifesaving drugs are killing my wallet.

One of my medications carries an annual list price of $74,000. I regularly spend upwards of $7,000 out-of-pocket on my healthcare costs. Every year, health care takes up most of my budget – it's more than rent, more than food, more than just about anything.

So I was ecstatic when President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, capping out-of-pocket prescription costs at $2,000 annually, meaning I will save around $5,000 each year. I’m over the moon that seniors will finally have relief from high prescription costs. Thank you to Arizona’s Democratic representatives and President Biden for standing up for seniors like me by passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

Carol Brown

Midtown