Letter: Seniors should die for economy
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's suggestion that seniors should be willing to sacrifice themselves for the economy reminds me of a hypothetical I used when interviewing prospective medical students. Question: You have two patients who need a kidney and only one kidney available, a 22 year old and a 62 year old. Who should get the kidney?

99% chose the 22 year old. I then added that the 22 year old is a drug addict, multiple arrests, unemployed. The 62 year old is a neurosurgeon, father of four, grandfather of six, leads surgical/medical missions in Third World Countries, prominent church member. Those descriptions provoked a gasp and some re-thinking.

Perhaps before relegating seniors to a possible death sentence, Patrick, Trump, and many Republicans should reflect on the value of all lives, leaving ageism out of this equation. Do Republicans truly believe that the stock market is of more value than human lives and the health of American citizens? If so, our American value system needs some serious reevaluation.

S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

